Joe Biden has won the most important election of his political career to date.

But it wasn’t all about him.

It certainly wasn’t the last time, either.

The longtime senator from Delaware has spent his life in public service and was making his third bid for the highest office in the land, after having served two terms as Vice President of the United States alongside Barack Obama, our nation’s first black president.

This time, it’s Biden’s running mate who brought the most crucial perspective and promise for social change. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris provided a golden opportunity for this country to emerge from the doldrums and the muck of the divisive rhetoric spewed throughout the political landscape during the Trump administration. Before his election, President Trump unleashed reprehensible comments revealing his general racist, sexist and xenophobic views that have poisoned the national discourse and polluted our national conscience. His misogynistic and anti-immigrant ideology set our country back several decades. His comments and behaviors found a foothold among his supporters and has thwarted any momentum that had been gained in reaching social justice.

But Harris’ presence on the ballot gave promise and hope for people of color and women across this country and those who have immigrated to it. As a black woman and daughter of immigrants, her place on this election represents a pledge to achieve equity and access for all women and people of color across the nation. Her role in this campaign gave promise and the best possible chance for national healing from all of the ignorant remarks that have plagued our national discourse and psyche for the past four years.

Re-electing Trump and Pence to a second term would have only perpetuated the division and derision in this country. Pence has not condemned nor addressed the president’s defamatory interjections. Trump continues to spread his invective and vitriol through his lack of engagement or acknowledgement of what has infected the nation during his term. His refusal to condemn white nationalism during the first presidential debate was just another example of his tone deafness to this and other issues of social injustice.

The now-outgoing president and vice president remain out of touch with the most serious issues in this country. Their administration has denied racism still afflicts the nation, and Trump insists that the worst threat to American life in a generation is not what it seems. Trump had recently claimed that the country is "rounding the turn" on COVID-19, while positive cases from the pandemic have been on the rise, recently surpassing 8 million total cases and killing more than 240,000 Americans.

Republicans have questioned Biden and his competency throughout the campaign. He continues to be scrutinized about his son Hunter’s employment and involvement in the Ukraine. Others believe Biden’s candidacy was a reflection of his ego stretching beyond his capabilities. Others have repeatedly questioned his advanced age and mental competency.

But a vote for Biden was as much a vote for Harris in this election, if not more so. She stood as a candidate for much-needed change and a voice of a generation demanding social reform. The GOP has chastised her as radical and said she is as far to the left as they come. But her words and actions on this campaign reflected her desire and commitment to this change and a beginning to reverse the damage of the last four years.

During the final weeks of the campaign, both Biden and Harris traveled through the always crucial battleground state of Florida, where Harris again recognized the division and rancor of the Trump White House. She said Trump had spent his presidency "trying to sow hate and division between us."

"That’s not who we are," Harris said. "We all know that in the beauty and diversity of who we are, the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what divides us."

Regardless of any voter’s party affiliations or political allegiances, all Americans should recognize that a vote for Biden and Harris was a vote for social change and a return to social awareness. They should acknowledge that a vote for Biden and Harris was a rejection of the ongoing social regression and the series of setbacks we have endured in this country for four years.

Electing Biden and Harris was voting for social justice and national healing. A vote for Biden and Harris is about recognizing the demand for policies to support that change.

Will Buss teaches broadcasting and journalism at Western Illinois University.