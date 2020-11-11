MACOMB — Jock Hedblade discussed Looking for Lincoln displays this week with members of the McDonough County Board's building and grounds committee. The director of the Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said 24 Illinois communities are involved in the Looking for Lincoln tourism campaign. He said he is awaiting approval of Macomb as one of the campaign's historic sites.

Hedblade said that, in addition to the Lincoln topiary sculpture on the lawn of Macomb City Hall and a display in the southwest corner of the McDonough County Courthouse lawn, there will be plaques put up in at least 10 other sites in the county.

Hedblade said the two largest plaques will be at the courthouse and at Citizens Bank. He said the courthouse plaque would reference an August indoor speech by Lincoln and an outdoor October speech at the courthouse that drew 4,000 people.

The MACVB director said each plaque displayed in the county would include a black QR code that people could access with their smartphones and be given a virtual tour of Abraham Lincoln's presence at each site. He said videos would be made with a Lincoln impersonator telling each story.

Hedblade said he would like to locate a life-size statue of Lincoln near the courthouse plaque. "We are trying to create photo opportunities for tourists at each location," he said. Committee member Tera Litchfield said she feels such displays would eventually draw people into the county.

Hedblade said he would provide the committee with a photo of the proposed courthouse plaque. He said his goal is to have every segment of the Looking for Lincoln project finished by next spring.

In other business, the committee was told by Elms Administrator Tim Bledsoe that a staff member at the nursing home tested positive for coronavirus on October 24. He said four residents were later taken to McDonough District Hospital for treatment.

Bledsoe said there are 58 residents at The Elms. He said the state owes $213,253 in Medicaid reimbursements for 34 of them, and Medicare owes $243,355 in reimbursements for six others. The administrator said $47,427 is owed to The Elms for 16 private pay residents.

County maintenance worker Chad Wilson told the committee that he would seek bids on new carpet for the courthouse law library. He said he would like to add LED lighting outside the courthouse. Board member Mike Cox said, "That's a double whammy. You get better lighting at less cost."

The committee discussed electricity and natural gas contract renewals with energy consultant Brian Frericks of QEB Energy in Quincy. He said the county uses nearly 1.8 million kilowatt hours of electricity each year and 26,000 therms of natural gas.

Frericks said the county's electricity contract expires in February. The committee voted to renew it this month and lock in the price for another three years.

The county's natural gas contract expires at the end of April. Frericks said he would set up a daily watch on natural gas prices, and discuss a possible contract renewal in February.

County Board Chairman Scott Schwerer announced that the full county board would meet via ZOOM next week due to current state restrictions on crowd size. There are 21 county board members.

Schwerer told the committee that there are five candidates to be interviewed for the position of lead maintenance worker.

