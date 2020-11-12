Henry County officials gave area restaurant owners hope Tuesday that a two-week study of COVID-19 transmission patterns might allow them to serve indoor diners over the winter, despite state restrictions to the contrary.

County board members invited local restaurant owners — many who have ignored state and county entreaties to stop serving indoor customers — for a discussion with health officials on how to end the current standoff while ensuring that all is being done to stem the spread of the virus. The meeting was held at Kewanee High School’s Petersen Auditorium and it’s start was postponed after a tornado warning siren sent members and guests seeking shelter.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker reimposed indoor dining restrictions last Wednesday in response to the state’s rising infection rates, but many restaurants have ignored those rules and stayed open, saying that without those customers they would go out of business.

Board Chairman Marshal Jones said the meeting was called to provide information and allow restaurant owners a discussion venue.

Owners decried the restrictions and the effect on the businesses and said they were being unfairly singled out while retailers and other businesses were allowed to remain open. They also challenged county and state authority to close their restaurants. Many said that following the reimposed rules would lead to the failure of their businesses.

"We have elected to stay open and left the choice to patronize our business up to the community," said one of the owners of a Galva’s Crescent City Tap.

"There’s just not data to support that people are getting sick through restaurants," said the owner of Kewanee coffee shop. "I can’t feed them, I can’t serve them drinks — that seems like it’s just unreal. It makes no sense whatsoever, and that’s why I’m staying open."

Several board members echoed the owners’ concerns and also questioned the authority of state and county officials to force them to close.

Chairman Jones warned that "if we ignore the orders that are given," the county’s health department and emergency management service could be decertified if they failed to follow their statutory obligations.

Jones admitted the county should have called the principals together earlier and explained the situation more clearly.

"We’re all in the same hierarchy working with the state," he said. "This wouldn’t have heard so bad at the begining of the year (noting that cold weather and the inability to offer outdoor dining was another issue affecting the impact of the order). But we have seen a steady increase (of virus spread) in our area."

County Health Administrator said the food service portion of state law gives his department the authority to enforce the state’s restrictions and that the law was updated last year to include the most up-to-date language. That language, under food service, gives the health department authority over restaurants generally for "other conditions" that constitute a public health hazard. Stephens said the local department has applied that phrasing to mean the pandemic.

Several board members, as well as the restaurants, disagree over Stephens’s interpretation of that rule and say that since "pandemic" isn’t listed specifically, it is not within the department’s realm of responsibility.

Stephens offered a compromise of sorts, asking restaurant owners to adhere to the new restrictions for two weeks as health department officials pore through data to see whether it shows a correlation between recent outbreaks and restaurants. Health officials have said previously that there is evidence that as many as 18 outbreaks have been caused by public food service.

Stephens said that if that data shows that restaurants are not a vector, they will accept that finding and no longer interpret the "other conditions" rule as including pandemic restrictions. He said the department already had been getting pressure from state officials to enforce local rules, but did not comment on whether such a change in reporting structure would be challenged by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"Our certification is in jeopardy," he said. "We are on notice and we have been turned in because we’re not enforcing it (the state restrictions). They want to know what our plans are. I don’t like giving these executive orders…but we have a job to do. I feel terrible for the restaurant and bar owners — most everybody does a great job."

Jones said the bottom line for officials is to stem the spread of the virus and to follow all valid authorities.

"We want to make sure we’re not spreading the virus among our people," he said. "Se can always agree on things, but we can find ways to make things work."