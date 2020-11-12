Due to COVID-19, a few changes will take place with this year’s annual YMCA auction scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

The auction will be live streamed on Facebook from the YMCA of Kewanee and will not be broadcast on local channel 13 this year.

In addition, delivery will not be offered, though curbside, no-contact pickup will be available in front of the "Y" the night of the auction.

No in-house viewing of the auction will be allowed and viewers will still be required to call in with their bid to 309-853-4431.

Items are currently available for viewing on the Y’s Facebook page: YMCA of Kewanee Healthy Living and at the Y. Pre-bids are being accepted.

This fundraiser enables the Y to be able to continue in making accessible the support and opportunities that empower people and communities to learn, grow and thrive.