To the Editor:

I am truly amazed that over half of the voters in Illinois actually decided to raise their own taxes by rejecting the "Fair Tax" amendment. The state really does need more revenue and the progressive tax would have generated more than $3,000,000,000 from the top 3 percent of income. It is unlikely that Illinois will get any money from the federal government as long as Mitch McConnell is in charge of the Senate.

This leaves major cuts to vital state services and/or a rise in the regressive "flat" tax. There is so little left to cut that a rise in the rate to 6 percent seems inevitable. This needs to be paired with an increase in the personal exemption to $6,000 to protect low-income taxpayers. $6,000 is only half the federal exemption, but way better than the puny $2,300 we get now!

We should bring the "Fair Tax" amendment back for another vote as soon as possible. The misleading and flat-out dishonest advertising against it was absolutely outrageous!

What will it take to get the truth out?

Dana Walker

Macomb