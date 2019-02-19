John V. Bellot Jr., 56, of Pontiac, passed away early Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center emergency room from a massive heart attack.

Born in Princeton on Aug. 28, 1962, he was a son of John V. and Ella R. (Bricker) Bellot.

He is survived by his parents and brothers, Robert (Amy) and Dan. John also considered the staff and clients of Futures Unlimited as his large extended family.

John was especially proud of being on the Illinois Self Advocacy Alliance where he served on the board at the state level as treasurer for the past two years. He was also actively involved in the “Speak Up Speak Out” program for persons with disabilities.

John enjoyed social activities at the Pontiac Rec Center and others through Futures Unlimited. He liked to listen to music, especially traditional country music.

John chose to be part of the Gift of Hope organ/tissue donation program and this will provide transplants for up to 25 people. He will then be cremated.

There will not be a traditional visitation or funeral, but there will be a celebration of life in conjunction with Futures Unlimited at a later date.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be made to Futures Unlimited Inc. in Pontiac in John’s name.

