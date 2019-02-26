Baxter B. Brandon, 94, of Macomb, IL, formerly of Fountain Green, IL, passed away Thursday February 14, 2019 at McDonough District Hospital in Macomb. He was born July 2, 1924 near Fountain Green, the son of Lynn G. and Minnie Greenig Brandon. On August 10, 1987, he married Aileen Cooper-Lankford.

Mr. Brandon served as a cook in the United States Army. He worked at King-Sealey Thermos in Macomb for over 25 years. He also worked at Coopers in Macomb and at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield for many years. He enjoyed beekeeping, gardening, and going for walks. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist in Macomb.

Survivors include his wife, Aileen, one daughter, Donna Fowler of Hannibal, MO, one son, Delbert (Connie) Lankford of Vermont, IL, one daughter in law, Mala Lankford of Smithshire, IL, 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, and one on the way, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Ronald Lankford, one son in law, Gerry Fowler, one grandson, Kevin Lankford, one great grandson, four sisters, Arlene McConnell, Maxine Bean, Kathleen Carlson, Bessie Gillette, and one brother, George Brandon.

The funeral for Mr. Brandon will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe, with Pastor Doug Kuster officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the McConnell Cemetery, near Fountain Green. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at Banks & Beals. Family and friends are invited to the Fountain Green United Pesbyterian Church following the committal service for a luncheon and time of fellowship. A memorial fund has been established to assist with expenses. Please visit Baxter’s obituary at banksandbeals.com to sign the guest book and leave a condolence.



