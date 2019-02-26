1922-2019



Paul A. Boatman, 96 of Philo passed away at 2:30AM, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana.

Graveside services will be private. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono is assisting with arrangements.

Mr. Boatman was born August 18, 1922 at Olney, Il, a son to Archie and Lona Myers Boatman. He is survived by two nephews; Stephen Nye of Citrus Heights, CA and Patrick Nye of Muncie, IN and a niece; Rachel Nye of Muncie, IN. He was preceded in death by a sister; Lenore Boatman Nye and his parents.

He served in Army Air Corp (1943-1946) during World War II in the Pacific Ocean as a Radar Mechanic. He graduated from Carthage College in 1946 and later with a Master’s Degree from the University of Iowa in 1949 in Zoology. He was employed at the University of Illinois Vet School for 25 years.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.