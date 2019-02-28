Samuel H. Haley, 74, of Odell, passed away at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac.

His service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with Pastor Don Leonard and Pastor Shawn Jensen officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded with burial at a later date.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Sam was born May 15, 1944, in Mt. Vernon, to Samuel F. and Leona (Mamer) Haley. He married Gloria J. Madis on June 9, 1963, in Bloomington. She survives in Odell.

Also surviving are his children, John E. (Kenna) Haley of Pontiac, James E. (Sue) Haley of Odell; brothers, Bill (Paula) Haley and Mike (Chris) Haley, both of Ohio; grandchildren, John (Carrie) Haley of Springfield, Graham (Sarah Stalter) Haley of Pontiac and Ashleigh (Josh Anderson) Haley of Pontiac; and one great-grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronald Haley.

Sam was a graduate of Dwight Township High School, Class of 1962. He worked as an engineer at Caterpillar in Joliet for more than 30 years until his retirement. He was a member of Authentic Church in Pontiac and the Central States Threshermen’s Reunion.

Memorials may be made to CAMP (Central America Mission Projects), c/o Jack Moser, P.O. Box 382, Tremont, IL 61568.

