Donald K. White, 72, of Smithfield, Illinois died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 3 am in the Clayberg Fulton County Nursing Center, Cuba, IL.

He was born June 11, 1946 in Avon, Illinois to Kenneth Raymond and Grace Irene (Potter) White.

He married Shirley Stephens July 20, 1968 in Canton, Illinois. She survives.

Surviving him are wife Shirley White of Smithfield, Illinois, son Marcus (and Mary Beth) White of Danvers, Illinois; son Michael (and Dawn) White of Smithfield, Illinois; daughter Melissa (and Chris) Sallee; five grandchildren: Sierra Grace White, Zachary Ethan White, Chase Michael White, Carter Mitchell White, and Ainsley Irene White; sister Mariluan (and Theodore) Deming of Smithfield, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by parents and sister-Elinor White.

Don worked at International Harvester for more than 18 years. He then worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation for 20 years, retiring in 2011.

He was a US Air Force veteran, serving from 1966 to 1968 with the rank of Sergeant.

Don loved farming and raising cattle. He enjoyed restoring and showing old tractors, gospel singing, music, and storytelling. He loved his family so much and lived for his grandchildren. He loved being able to help his neighbors when they needed it. Most of all, Don was very much looking forward to heaven.

Services are at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Smithfield Church of the Nazarene, Smithfield, Illinois with Pastor Dean Potts officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the services at the Smithfield Church of the Nazarene.

Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, Illinois with military rites provided by the Cuba American Legion.

Memorials may be given to Smithfield Fire Department, the Church of the Nazarene in Smithfield, or the Clayberg Nursing Center, Cuba, Illinois.

Services are by Shawgo Memorial Home, Astoria, IL. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.shawgomemorialhome.org



