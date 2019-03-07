Donna Sue Pershing, age 71, of Macomb, passed away at 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, March, 3, 2019 at Heartland Health Care in Macomb.

Donna Sue Middendorf-Pershing was born to Dorothy Marguerite Wilhelm-Middendorf and James Robert Middendorf on Jan 29th, 1948 in Quincy, Illinois. She married Francis Carl Pershing on April 4, 1972.

Donna is survived by her ex-husband F. Carl Pershing who has been her loving spouse and care-giver for many years, one son, Carl Michael (Lisa) Pershing of Colchester, Illinois, one daughter Nicole Leann Fugate of Davenport, Iowa, two grandchildren, Evelyn Luanne Pershing and Gwen Michelle Pershing, both of Colchester, Illinois. three brothers Bob ( Rosey) Middendorf, David ( Michelle) Middendorf, and Joe ( Rosie) Middendorf, five sisters Marian ( Henry, "Russ") Hayden, Vicki Janssen, Connie Middendorf, Nancy Dunn and Veronica Orta.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and three children in infancy James David Pershing, Jason Carl Pershing and Stacy Lynn Pershing.

She graduated from Notre Dame Academy Catholic School in 1966. After Graduation, she moved to Macomb to live with her grandmother Lola Wilhelm and began working at Value Village. She married F. Carl Pershing in 1972. Their love for children brought them into the foster care program for over a decade, welcoming numerous children into their home with hopes and dreams of one day adopting, during which time they were blessed with a son, Carl Michael, May 27, 1983, and then adopting their beloved daughter Nicki in August of 1988.

Because of Donna Sue’s love for helping people, she went on to further her education as a licensed L.P.N. and graduated top in her class with a 4.0 G.P.A.! Her career began at Wesley Village Retirement Center in Macomb as well as other several other retirement/nursing facilities throughout the community. Donna was also her husband's loyalist race car driving fan, and also proudly participated in the Women's Powder-Puff races held in Quincy, IL.

Although Donna Sue took great pride in her nursing career, she graciously put her career on hold to focus solely on being a home maker and raising her children. She relished her time fishing, camping with her family, reading, writing, watching "Little House on the Prairie" and also tending to her beloved pets.

Later in her lifetime Donna Sue struggled with several misdiagnosed health issues. It was soon to be discovered that she had a very rare inherited disease called Carney complex. During this challenging battle of her life, she remained dedicated to the love of her family and friends until she left this earthly world on March 3, 2019 to be with her Lord Jesus Christ. She will forever be dearly missed by all as we celebrate her life.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 6 at the Clugston – Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb. Jim Eddy will officiate. The family will meet with friends one hour before the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Donna Sue Pershing Memorial Fund. You may sign the guest book and leave condolences online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.



