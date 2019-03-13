Irma D. Lee, age 79, of Macomb, IL suffered a stroke at her home and passed away at 2:00am on Friday, March 8 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

She was born on March 5, 1940 in the small Bavarian town of Kutzberg, Germany. She was born in the midst of World War II, the daughter of Karl and Anna (Treutlein) Dees. Her parents farmed the fields surrounding this small town, and Irma and her siblings would take part in everyday life on the farm. She often recalled life in Germany following the end of the war. Basic necessities were not always available, and hard work was expected from all. She would talk about the day the American soldiers marched through town and offered candy to the children as a peace offering. Her family was know throughout the small village for one of her father’s acts of kindness following the end of World War II. During the war, Hitler ordered that the church bells be confiscated and melted down for ammunition. The church needed 3 bells to achieve the proper sound to call villagers to service. Irma’s father donated the money to purchase one of the bells, so that the bells sounded like they did before the war. In the late 1950's, her family was the first in town to purchase a television set. From such humble beginning came fond memories.

In her early 20's she met and fell in love with an enlisted U.S. Army soldier from La Harpe, IL. In Schweinfurt, Germany on August 10, 1961, Irma Dees married Robert (Bob) Lee. Two days later, the building of the Berlin Wall was announced and Bob’s deployment was extended for 6 months. After Bob was discharged, they began their life together in La Harpe, IL

After nearly 24 years of marriage, Bob passed away on August 30, 2005. As a couple, they enjoyed Country and Western dancing and would spend most of their summers traveling to the small communities of Western Illinois to listen to music and dance. Irma never missed a t.v. show that highlighted the talents of Country music.

Irma is survived by her son Carl (Carol) Lee of the LaHarpe/Stronghurst community and a daughter Jane (Mike) Flinn of Phoenix, AZ. She is survived by two grandchildren, Shelly (Scott) Senerchia of Mission Viejo, CA, Connor Flinn, of Phoenix, AZ, and step-grandson Sean Webb of LaHarpe,IL. Irma was also able to enjoy time with four great-grandsons.

Even though she lived thousands of miles away from her German Family, she remained in close contact. From the time she arrived in America, she faithfully wrote a letter to family every Sunday afternoon. In the past several years, she spoke weekly on the phone to her loving sister, Elfriede (Herbert) Kiesel of Kutzberg, Germany. She survives. She is also survived by sister-in-law Elli Dees, one nephew and three nieces who reside in Germany. She is proceeded in death by her parents, a brother, Rudolf Dees and another brother who died at childbirth during the war.

Irma was the perfect homemaker, a profession that she thoroughly enjoyed. She was an excellent cook and loved to bake, and she anticipated the sampling of her creations. She loved looking through cookbooks and old “Taste of Home” magazines. Her garden was immaculate and she awaited the arrival of Spring so she could enjoy her lilac bushes and the emergence of the Lily of the Valley flowers. She was taught to sew as a child, and would spend her winter evenings watching t.v. and repairing garments. Her organizational skills were rivaled by few, and she enjoyed tending to household chores. There was no other career path that she so desired. The simple of pleasure of taking an evening walk around her neighborhood and greeting friends was enjoyed when the weather was nice.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A small graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetary in Macomb, IL on Saturday, April, 6, 2019, at 11:00am. The family will host a Celebration of Life luncheon following the ceremony at 11:30 am at the Old Macomb Dairy, 210 S Lafayette in Macomb. All friends and family are welcome to attend. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook at www.dodsworthfh.com