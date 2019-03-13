1945-2019



Lonnie L. Poland, 74, of Olney, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his residence. Lonnie was born on January 15, 1945 in Richland Co., IL, the son of Henry and Irene (Fiscus) Poland. He married Kathy (Wilson) on August 8, 1981 and she survives him.

Lonnie worked for the City of Olney Water Distribution Dept. for 31 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog, Noah. Lonnie took pleasure in fishing, camping, and being outdoors. Lonnie will be missed by all the lives that he touched.

Lonnie is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kathy Poland of Olney; Son, Kevin Poland and wife Cindy of Gallatin, TN; Daughter, Amy Hemrich and husband Bryan of Olney; Step-son, Jimmy Wilson of Claremont; Grandchildren, Brittany Brown, Quinton and Madison Hemrich; and Ruby Tyler-Wilson; Sister, Mary Randall; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Mindy Poland; Brothers, Dewey, Johnnie, and Ronnie; Sisters, Beulah and Dorothy.

Memorials can be made to Hospice of Southeastern Illinois.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Burial at Dundas Cemetery will take place at a later date. Cremation Rites to be accorded following services.

