Richard G. Todd, 93, of Chenoa, died at 11:25 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Chenoa United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow in Chenoa Township Cemetery with full military rites accorded by the Chenoa American Legion and VFW.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, and one hour prior to services at the church in Chenoa Tuesday.

Richard was born June 16, 1925, in Pontiac, the son of Charles and Leah (Dowhower) Todd. He married Mary Catherine Patterson on Aug. 15, 1948, in Chenoa. She preceded him in death on Feb. 8, 2019.

Survivors include his son, James (Marge) Todd of Chenoa; daughter, Debra (Sam Zinaich) Ludolph of Pontiac; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Paul Milner; and one brother, Floyd Todd.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Chenoa United Methodist Church, Chenoa Fire Department, or Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.

