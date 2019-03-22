Janice D. Zuber, 68, of Olney, passed away on March 21, 2019 at Helia Healthcare in Olney. Janice was born September 6, 1950 in Olney, IL, the daughter of Daryl and Dorothy (Schwartz) McGregor. She married Steve Zuber on September 06, 1969 St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stringtown, and he survives her.

Janice is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Steve Zuber of Olney; Sons, Daryl Zuber and wife Krista of Olney, Donovan Zuber of Olney, Kevin Zuber and wife Anne of Olney, David Zuber and wife Angela of Olney, and Rodney Zuber and wife Mackenzie of Olney; Daughter, Christina Meadows and husband Tim of Claremont; 17 Grandchildren; 2 Great grandchildren; Sisters, Connie Timmons and husband Jerry, and Anita Zanger and husband Gary, Brother, Harold McGregor and wife Kathy; and several nieces and nephews.

Janice owned and operated Jan's Beauty Shop out of her home for many years. She also worked as a Wal-Mart associate and a CNA. Janice enjoyed quilting, crafts, and collecting angels. She also took pleasure in playing cards and doing puzzles. Janice especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be missed by all the lives that she touched.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stringtown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stringtown.

Memorials can be made to Stringtown Cemetery Fund.