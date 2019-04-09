Dorothy Ruth Horton, age 97, passed away at 5:40 p.m. April 6, 2019 at The Elms, Macomb IL.

She was born February 13, 1922 in McDonough County to Roy E. and Carola Ruth (Laughlin) Butcher. She married Fred L. Horton on June 8, 1940 in Keokuk, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 28, 1992.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters: Sharon Wanamaker of Macomb, Joyce (Michael) Salisbury of Plainfield, one son, Randall G. Horton, daughter-in-law Carol Horton of Champaign, five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Pauline Hacker, brothers-in-law: Claire (Marty) Horton, and Meredith (Kay) Horton, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Ernest Fred; and Larry Lee in infancy, two brothers: Eugene (Kate) Butcher and Ervin (Betty) Butcher, four sisters: Gertie (Bill) Williams, Mary Ellen Carman, Alleyne (Jim) Foster, and Marjorie (Ken) Wolf, sisters-in-law: Margaret (George) Sims, Helen (Art) Wigle, and brother-in-law Harold (Barbara) Horton.

Dorothy was born and grew up on a farm in McDonough County and lived all 97 years of her life in McDonough County. She received her early education at Cottage Corner Country School and then attended Western Academy in Macomb. She was employed for 20 years as a baker for Saga Foods at Western Illinois University.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church and then a member of Scotland Trinity Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School. Dorothy enjoyed sewing, quilting, and gardening. She loved her family and looked forward to their many visits home. There was always a batch of cookies waiting for them.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home. Pastor Gary Elg will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Macomb, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scotland Trinity Church or MDH Hospice.Program.