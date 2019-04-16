Edith Patricia Warden, 75, of Olney, passed away at 5:00 AM on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney.

No services are being planned at this time. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Edith was born on March 10, 1944 in Watervliet, MI, the daughter of Ula Tribble.

