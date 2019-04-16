Robert J. Knudsen Sr., age 95, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

He was born June 9, 1923, in Pontiac, the son of Harry and Minnie Pearl Street Knudsen.

Robert was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School.

He married Dorothy Mae Grove on Nov. 13, 1948 in Odell. She preceded him in death on Jan. 4, 2007.

He was a union carpenter until 1963. Then he worked for Sears and Wolohan Lumber. He worked as a substitute instructor at the Kankakee Area Career Center in the building trades department. Robert also worked as a home inspector.

He raised quarter horses for many years.

From 1988-1989, he was the First Commander of the VFW Post 9961 in Bourbonnais.

Robert enjoyed roller skating and golfing and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed woodworking and he built his own home in Bourbonnais, where he lived for 65 years.

He was a long-time school board member and a member of the Civil Defense.

Robert served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He served as an MP at the Great Lakes Naval Base. After his deployment, he served as a Gunner’s Mate First Class on the USS Crescent City.

Robert was selected to participate in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. He was also honored as a WWII veteran at a Chicago Blackhawks game.

He was an active member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, and he was a member of the Methodist Men’s group.

Survivors include:

One daughter and son-in-law, Nancy (Charles) Matesi of New Lenox, and their son, Chas (Cara) Matesi, and their daughters, Olivia and Ella.

One daughter and son-in-law, Jan (Paul) Graham of Minooka, and their children, Hayley (George) Slefo and Ray Graham.

One daughter and son-in-law, Sandra (Mark) Gravlin of Bourbonnais, and their daughter, Amanda (Scott) Carnes, and their children, Molly, Milo, Maisey, Maren, and Mercy; one son, Ryan (Jenny) Gravlin, and their children, Monica and Ellis, and one daughter, Lindsay (Jesse) Arseneau, and their children, Mia, Poppy, and Dorothy.

One daughter and son-in-law, Connie (Carl) Reum of Gibson City, and their daughter Heather (Paul) Meister and daughter Ashley (Jamison) Stalter, and their children, June and Jentry

One son and daughter-in-law, Bob Jr. (Paula) Knudsen of Millsap, Texas, and their daughter, Chelsea Knudsen.

One son and daughter-in-law, Bill (Margareth) Knudsen of Palatine.

And one sister, Jane Tinker of Gainesville, Ga.

In addition to his wife, Robert is preceded in death by his parents; six siblings, Everett, John, Richard, Helen, Marge, and Donald; and one granddaughter, Heather Meister.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service on Thursday, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Rev. Dalene Kuebler will officiate the service.

Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

Online condolences may be left at www.clancygernon.com



