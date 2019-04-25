Royalene A. (Metz) Toombs, 89, of Fairbury, formerly of Forrest, Mahomet and Camargo, died at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

Royalene was born June 14, 1929, in Forrest, a daughter of Roy and Martha (Haab) Metz.

She is survived by five children, Jean Essington of Indianapolis, Ind., Tom (Gayle) Toombs of Monticello, Tim (Denise Flora) Toombs of Apex, N.C., Julie (Doug) Delheimer of Nashville, Tenn. and Ted Toombs of Ft. Collins, Colo.; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Earl and Ivan; and four sisters, Mary Ann Plattner, Ruth Thiel, Betty Nussbaum and Mildred Allen; and her husband, Robert Toombs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Fairview Haven Nursing Home or OSF Hospice in Bloomington.

