Mary G. Iverson, 80, of Flanagan, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family at 11:10 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Flanagan Christian Church with Rev. Dana Jumper officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, rural Flanagan.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan; and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

She was born Feb. 21, 1939, in the city of Echt in the Netherlands, the daughter of Gerald H. and Gertrude E. Beckers Leenders. Mary was proud of her Dutch heritage, often speaking Dutch and displaying Dutch artifacts at her home. She married Ivan Iverson on Aug. 21, 1965, in Flanagan. He died Dec. 19, 2003.

Surviving are her loving companion, Glen Hansen of Flanagan; four children, Susan Vietti of Flanagan, Marlene (Lee) Mellin of Benson, David (Tracy Ables) Iverson, and Steven (Tatiana) Iverson, all of Flanagan; two brothers, John (Mary) Leenders and Jim (Dinah) Leenders, both of Pontiac; and seven grandchildren, Jacy (Ricardo) Anderson, Dallas, Jake (Kelly) Anderson, Toluca, Katie (Luis) Carrizalies, Chicago, Eric (Samantha) Vietti, Saunemin, and Mackenzie, Alexie, and Tatum Iverson of Flanagan; three great-grandchildren, Natalie, Ollin, and Harper; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and one granddaughter, Breyn Anderson.

Mary was a devoted farm wife and a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma, who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mary attended the Flanagan Christian Church. She retired in 2009 after 15 years of service at Good Samaritan Home in Flanagan. She then volunteered for many years after her retirement. She was an avid gardener and took joy in her beautiful years.

Mary’s love of life will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to the church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.



