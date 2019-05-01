Doris J. Teubel, 65, Aloha, Ore., died Monday, March 4, 2019, at her home.

Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Fairbury. Private burial will be in South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Friends may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Doris was born Feb. 1, 1954, in Fairbury, the daughter of Herman and Alice Bender Teubel.

She is survived by three sisters, Ruth Teubel, Mary (Alfred) Slagel, both of Fairbury, and Joann (Jerry) McKenney, Kent, Wash.; five nieces and nephews; and two great-nieces; and three great-nephews.

Memorials may be left to Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University, Normal.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.