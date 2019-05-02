Kevin E. Creasy age 60 of Colchester, went to be with his Lord on Monday, April 30, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. He was born October 23, 1958, in Macomb, to Robert and Shirley Reynolds Creasy. Kevin was united in marriage on May 22, 1993 in Colchester to Cindy Rosenboom.

Surviving to mourn his passing are his wife of almost 26 years Cindy, Colchester, one step son: Jeremy Preston, Carthage, Illinois, three grandchildren, two step grandchildren, one brother: Kenneth (Abby) Creasy, Goodyear, AZ., two half brothers: Rob (Cindy) Creasy, Oceanside, California, Marlin (Margaret) Creasy, Colchester, one sister: Debra Shepler, Macomb, one half sister: Victoria Miller, Tennessee, Illinois, and Kevin’s extended family.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Robert Creasy and mother: Shirley Sears, along with his daughter: Kendra Creasy.

Kevin was a true outdoors man. He loved spending time outdoors surrounded by all of God’s gifts, especially the animals. He lived his entire life in McDonough County and for the last few years in the Colchester area. When he and Cindy traveled he always found something in that area to learn about its history and the history of this great Country. Kevin has worked at many jobs in the McDonough County area through his lifetime.

Visitation with the family will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Jones Mortuary in Colchester. This simple man will be laid to rest privately by his family at Hutchinson Cemetery at a later date. Friends may sign the register book at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019. Memorial is to the McDonough County Animal Shelter. Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at jonesmortuaryfh.com



