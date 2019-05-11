Funeral Mass for Robert James Trainor, 62, Fairbury, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Andrew Catholic Parish, Fairbury, with Father Scott Archer officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Fairbury.

Friends may call from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, with the rosary recited at p.m.

Bob died at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his residence in Fairbury.

Born March 6, 1957, in Streator, Bob was the son of John A. and Dorothy Stahly Trainor. He married LuAnn Verdun on Feb. 20, 1981, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include his father, Jack Trainor of Wing; children, Mark (Kara) Trainor, Joseph (Lindsey) Trainor, both of Fairbury, Greg (Faith) Trainor, Champaign, Katie (Lance) Golliday of Lexington, Jay Trainor of Denver, Colo.; eight grandchildren; one brother, Mike (Teresa) Trainor of Chatsworth; three sisters, Pat (Eric) Rieger, Lynn (Mike) Reis, both of Forrest; and Ann (Cal) Zimmerman, Fairbury.

His mother, Dorothy; and a grandson preceded him in death.

Memorial donations may be directed to OSF Hospice, Children’s Hospital of Illinois or St. Andrew Catholic Parish.

