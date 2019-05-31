1937-2019



Sharon M. (Hodgkins) Willis, age 81, of Newburgh, IN, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at The Village at Hamilton Pointe.

Sharon was born November 28, 1937, in Evansville, IN, to Joseph J. Hodgkins and Florence (Kolb) Bickmeier. She graduated from Reitz High School in 1955. Sharon was the owner and operator of Pool Depot in Olney, IL.

She is survived by her son, Keith Willis of Mahomet, IL; daughter, Kenda Adkins (Gary) of Lewisport, KY; sisters-in-law, Ida Mae Willis, Karen Willis, and Beverly Scott; brother-in-law, David Willis (Ruth).

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Gary A. Willis, who passed away in 2007; father, Joseph Hodgkins; and mother and step father, Florence and Earl Bickmeier.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel – A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue with Reverend Kris Holtzmeyer officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park.

Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until service time, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at BOONE FUNERAL HOME EAST CHAPEL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Heart to Heart Hospice at 2532 Waterbridge Way. Evansville, IN 47710 or American Cancer Society at 5250 Vogel Road, Evansville, IN 47715.

