Eva I. Pollock, 83, of Macomb, Ill., died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill.

She was born June 5, 1935 in Macomb to parents Clarence and Clara (Bozard) Eddington. She married Robert Pollock on June 13, 1953. He preceded Eva in death in April 2010.

Surviv her are daughter Roberta Klingler of Wasola, Mo.; two grandsons, Timber Hamilton and Ben Kingler; and brother Dwight Eddington of Belleville, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ramona Holms.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Macomb. She loved her animals. Her greatest accomplishment was raising her 3rd degree German Shepherd.

Services are 10 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Macomb, Ill., with Father Adam Stimpson officiating. There will be no visitation. Interment will follow the service at Summum Cemetery in Summum, Ill.

Services are being performed by Shawgo Memorial Home, Astoria, Ill. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.shawgomemorialhome.org