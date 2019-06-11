William Ray Heath, 77, of Macomb, IL passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at Elms Nursing Home in Macomb, IL.

He was born on Thursday, July 31, 1941 in Birmingham, KY to the late Etta Collins Heath and Johnny Leland Heath. He was a self employed residential home repair technician and a US Air Force Veteran. He was of the Church of Christ faith and became an ordained minister on November 18, 1988 from the World Christianship Ministries.

He is survived by: A Son - Johnny Ray Heath, Rapid City, SD, Daughter - Maureen Jolene Vanbrooker, Bardolph, IL, Sister - Alice Faye Heath, Benton, KY, Brother - Donnie and wife Shirley Heath, Benton, KY, Grandchildren - Shawnikwa Heath, Braxton Ironhawk, Billy Roe, Angel Moritz and Maverick Heath, and Great Grandchildren - Delyon Heath, Kegan Parks and Maryanne Roe.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother - Larry Kay Heath.

Private Graveside Service will be at Birmingham Cemetery with James Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Birmingham Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled.