William Scott Kelso, 59, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away at 7:20 p.m. Thursday June 13, 2019 at his residence, surrounded with love by his wife and children.

He was born April 23, 1960 in Macomb, Illinois to William and Sharon (Gibson) Kelso; he married Kelle Dunham on May 28, 1983. She survives.

Also surviving is his mother, Sharon Kelso of Macomb, Ill.; a son, Reid (Sarah) Kelso of Roseville, Ill., daughters, Taylor (Munear) Kouzbari of Dallas, Tex.., Griffin (Blake) Bainter of Macomb, Ill.; grandchildren, William Kelso, Caroline Kelso, Scottlynn Kelso, Bingham Bainter, Vivienne Bainter, Bohdi Bainter, Mila Kouzbari and Maksim Kouzbari; sisters, Pam Kelso and Libby (Troy) Heaton and family; And many other family members he loved.

He was preceded in death by his father William Kelso.

Scott was a partner of Kelso & Kelso Commodities and Kelso Farms.

He was a member of the Macomb Elks Lodge, Macomb Bomber Booster Club, Western Illinois Athletic Club and Wesley United Methodist Church.

He loved Macomb sports, playing poker, football, farming, kayaking, telling stories, helping others and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home Tuesday June 18 from 4-7 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Macomb Educational Foundation for the Football Field House Project and the Macomb Fire Department.