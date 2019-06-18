1947-2019







Gary Dean Foster, 71, of Olney, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. Gary was born on September 19, 1947 in Olney, IL, the son of Russell Dean and Freida Cecilia (Brassie) Foster. Gary married Sharon (Bellinger) on October 30, 1965 in Olney, IL and she survives him.

Gary worked for the Olney Fire Department for 30 years and was Fire Chief for 17 of those years. He was an Olney City Councilman for 4 years. Gary enjoyed fishing and going to his grandchildren's ball games. He loved to get in his car and drive around and visit the town and countryside. Gary enjoyed spending time with his family especially his great-grandson, Braxton. He never knew a stranger and took pleasure in visiting with friends over coffee.

Gary is survived by his wife, Sharon Foster of Olney; mother, Freida Foster Aldridge of Olney; son, Kevin Foster and wife Tammy of Olney; son, Brian Foster and wife Marilyn of Olney; son, Todd Foster and wife Lynette of Olney; grandchildren, Kalin Monical, Sarah Gosnell, Leslie Phillips, and Brandi S. Foster; great-grandchild, Braxton Duncan; Brothers, Ray (Clara) Foster and Rodney (Lisa) Foster; Sisters, Connie Shafer and Debbie Carson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Memorials can be made to Riley Children's Foundation.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney with burial following in Haven Hill Memorial Gardens.