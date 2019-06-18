1950-2019







Ray Foster, 68, of Olney, passed away on June 15, 2019 at Carle RMH in Olney. Ray was born July 16, 1950 in Olney, IL to parents Russell Dean and Freida (Brassie) Foster. He married Clara (Jackson) Foster on August 18, 1973 at St. Joseph Church in Olney and she survives.

Ray worked for Master-Halco for 30 years until he retired. Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing, and reading his daughter-in-laws poems. He took pleasure in shooting guns and smoking meat. Ray especially enjoyed family get-together's and spending time with his family. His humor and wit will be missed by all those that knew him.

Ray is survived by wife of nearly 46 years, Clara Foster of Olney; daughter, Nikki Carie and husband, Brad, of Noble; daughter, Brandy Fitch and husband, Mark, of Olney; son, Dustin Foster and wife, Becca, of Worland, WY; mother, Freida Aldridge; grandchildren, Codi (fiancee April Kasinger) Vaughn, Selena Foster, Bryce Vaughn, Dawson Foster, Devin Foster, Jaylea Wyatt, Aleigha Foster, Nick Fitch, Josh Fitch, Nathan Carie, and Brayden Carie; great grandchildren, Kinley Pflaum, Avri Vaughn, Graceson Vaughn, Harley Vaughn, and Landon Kasinger; brother, Rodney (Lisa) Foster; sisters, Connie Shafer and Debbie Carson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, brother, Gary Foster, and great grandchild, Nova Lee Vaughn.

Memorials can be made to the Shriner's Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney with a visitation beginning at 3:00 PM. Cremation rites to be accorded following services.

