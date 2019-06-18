Robert Franklin Wiley, 85, of LaHarpe, Illinois passed away at 7:55 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa.

The funeral service for Mr. Wiley will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe. Burial with full Military Rites will follow in the LaHarpe Cemetery. Friends may call after 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 at Banks & Beals where the family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. A memorial fund has been established for the LaHarpe American Legion Post #301. To leave a condolence please visit Bob’s obituary at banksandbeals.com.