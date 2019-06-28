1941-2019



Ronald Wayne Bickers, age 78, of Wheeler, Illinois, passed away at 3:56 AM – Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital of Effingham, Illinois.



Visitation will be held 1:00-3:00 PM - Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Ron’s life will follow visitation with Mike Elliott officiating. Burial will be in the Headyville Cemetery in rural Dieterich, Illinois. In loving memory of Ronald, memorials may be made to the Wheeler Christian Church. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Ronald was born on January 19, 1941, in Champaign County, Illinois the son of Clifford and Grace Viola (Alcorn) Bickers.

He married Janet Leona Mineo on August 22, 1957, in Henderson, Kentucky.

Ronald worked for many years as an Operations Manager for Direct Lines Trucking Company. He was a member of the Latona Church of Christ.

He enjoyed the outdoors spending his time hunting, fishing or camping. He enjoyed racing, watching NASCAR every weekend. He and Janet enjoyed collecting antiques together and loved visiting with friends while finding treasures at auctions.

Ronald is survived by-Wife - Janet Bickers of Wheeler, Illinois 4 Children - Macel (James) Stanley of Newton, Illinois; Paula Stanley of Newton, Illinois;Marie (Don) Andrews of Willow Hill, Illinois and Bruce (Barb) Bickers of Newton, Illinois. 9 Grandchildren 15 Great-Grandchildren 2 Great-Greatgrandchildren Brothers - Donald (Rose Mary) Bickers of Marshall, Illinois and Jesse (Charolatte) Bickers of Olney, Illinois.He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda Bickers and son-in-law Bill Stanley.