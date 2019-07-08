1939-2019



Shirley Carlene Novak, age 79, of Noble, Illinois, passed away 9:00 AM - Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Aperion Care in Olney, Illinois.

Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Shirley was born on August 26, 1939, in Newton, Illinois, the daughter of Carl H. and Lenna (Parker) Stanley.

Shirley was a homemaker and loving mother. She enjoyed fishing, especially for snapping turtles and spending time with her grandchildren Ashlynn, Rhylin, Ein and Ethin. She also loved to play cards with her sister, brother, and sister-in-law Nancy.

Shirley is survived by:

Children – Donwin Bowman of Noble, Illinois and Lavena Ball of Salem, Illinois

Grandchildren – Ashlynn Keen, Rhylin McCleave, Ein Julian and Ethin Julian

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, brother Zane David Stanley and a sister Ruth Sylvia Dora Eileen Milan.