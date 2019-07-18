Deloris Woodside, 86 of LaHarpe, IL passed away July 15, 2019 at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL. She had lived her entire life in the LaHarpe area.

She was born November 14, 1932 to Cecil and Ruby Burford. Deloris was blessed to be married to Rodney Comstock for 25 years before his passing in 1975. During their marriage they had one son, Steve. They also took into their home their niece Julie after her mother’s passing. Deloris considered her their daughter.

Deloris worked many different bookkeeping jobs in LaHarpe during her younger years. She also worked on the family farm east of LaHarpe with Rodney. During the early 1970’s she started working at the flower shop alongside her sister Pattsy Powelson. They later bought the business and renamed it My Sister’s Place. They stayed in business for many decades, closing in the last three years.

Deloris was blessed in 1983 to reconnect with a high school friend and fall in love with Jim Woodside. They married in April, 1984. They made each other’s life complete. They were married 34 years until Jim passed away last August 31.

Deloris was very active in LaHarpe over the years. She was a member of the Union Church her whole life. She belonged to the Golden Rule Club, Eastern Star. She truly loved playing bridge with her best friends She was invested in LaHarpe as a community, not wanting to see any business fail.

Her surviving family includes, Steve (Linda) Comstock of LaHarpe and their son Tony of St.Louis, Mo. Julie (Richard) Gacke, Davenport, IA. Their children Adam (Ashley) their daughter Scarlett Gacke Walnut, IA; Marinda (Terry) Lund, San Antonio, TX; Kyle Gacke, Iowa City, IA. Brian Gacke Davenport, IA, his son Bo. Step children Lee (Ginger) Woodside, Tennessee, IL Their daughter Michaell (Matt) Zimmerman, Tennessee, IL; Their children Ryann, Charlie and Jack. Kaye (Michael) Aldridge Rushville, IL, their son John; Denise Woodside, Carthage, IL Deloris has one brother Dan (Janet) Burford, Niota, IL. There are many nieces and nephews.

Deloris is preceded in death by her husbands, Rodney and Jim. Step-grandchildren Steve Aldridge and Sherry Woodside. Her parents Cecil and Ruby Burford and stepmother Vivian Burford, siblings Idaline (Kenneth) Link, Cecil (Madelyn) Burford Jr., Pattsy (Gale) Powelson. Nephew Mike Link, Parents in law, Ross and Myrtle Comstock, and Lloyd and Dorothy Woodside.

Deloris’ celebration of life will held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe with Rev. Bruce Goettsche officiating. Burial will follow in the LaHarpe Cemetery. Friends may call after 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Banks & Beals where the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established for the LaHarpe Union Church. To leave a condolence please visit Deloris’ obituary at banksandbeals.com.