inda A. Cordingley, 68, of Cambridge, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 19th, at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Inurnment will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Linda Cordingley Memorial Fund. Linda Ann Roach was born October 19, 1950 in Moline, the daughter of Russell V. and Dorothy L. Anderson Roach. She was educated in Cambridge schools and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1968. Her marriage to Lloyd W. "Bud" Bull took place on November 7, 1973 in Santa Rosa, California. He passed away on April 12, 2004. She married David Cordingley on December 24, 2015 in Cambridge.

She worked for many years at Cambridge Auto Parts. Linda loved to travel and her favorite memories were of a road trip with daughter Andi to San Francisco, seeing the Grand Canyon, and picking cotton on the way. She also enjoyed flying to San Francisco with Toni, camping, and spending time with family.

Those surviving are her husband, David, two daughters, Andrea Dalton, Cambridge, and Toni Bos, Annawan, seven grandchildren, Austin, Jazmine, Hailey, Hannah, Rheagan, Cooper, and Cale. Other survivors include great grandchildren, Maya and James, with Tinley on the way, and a brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Luriena Roach,Geneseo. Her parents and her husband preceded her in death. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.