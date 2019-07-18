Virginia L. Anderson, 96, of Galesburg, formerly of Andover, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Aperion Care North in Galesburg. Graveside committal services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23rd, at the Andover Township Cemetery. Rev. Reed Pedersen will officiate. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the Augustana Lutheran Church. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Virginia L. Lindquist was born November 18, 1922 in Ophiem, Illinois, the daughter of Cyrus and Gladys Gustus Lindquist. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1940 and attended the American Institute of Commerce in Davenport. Her marriage to Winlow Anderson took place on September 7, 1941 in Andover. He passed away on September 10, 1991. She was a farm wife for many years and was also employed in the office of Galesburg Livestock Sales for over 30 years. Virginia enjoyed life very much and especially enjoyed her many trips to Africa to visit her daughter, Jane, who was in the sightseeing safari business.

She had a strong belief in the Christian faith and in everlasting life in

heaven. Her memberships included the Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover.

Those surviving are sons, Thomas (Rosalie) Anderson, Cleveland, Ohio, Richard (Carolyn) Anderson, Wataga, a daughter, Jane Anderson Elliot, Wataga, four grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Her parents and her husband preceded her in death.

