Connie L. “Dobbs” Jones, 81, of Rushville, Ill., passed away at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Rushville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Worthington Funeral Home with Rev. Larry DeSha officiating. Interment will follow in Ripley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Rushville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund. Private condolences & expressions of sympathy may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com.