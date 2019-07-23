1933-2019



Alice Marie Baker, 86, of Olney, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney. Marie was born on April 19, 1933 in West Salem, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Ida (Murphy) Jennings. She married Caroll Baker on March 17, 1954 and he survives.

Marie worked at the International Shoe factory, Taylor’s West-Side Market and Berry’s Greenhouse, all of Olney. She developed an interest in antiques and eventually became a dealer, selling at shows in Nashville TN, Louisville KY, St. Charles IL and others across the Midwest. Marie enjoyed growing decorative plants and gardening, collecting advertising items and Christmas ornaments. She was an Elvis Presley fan from the beginning but only joined the Beatlemania craze after extended involuntary listening in the 1980’s. Marie loved spending time with her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She always advised youngsters to, “try their best, get a good education, work hard and always be kind”.

Marie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Caroll "Windy" Baker; son, Mike Baker and wife Julie of Rochester, IL; grandchildren, Mitch Baker and Natalie Baker; sister, Nancy DuFrain and husband Ed of Maryville, MO; brother, Jerry Jennings and wife Gayle of Olney; sisters-in-law, Betty Jennings of Olney, and Marjorie Nell Jennings of Fayetteville, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Bill and Harold Jennings, sisters, Betty Wyatt, Anna Lee Glover-Bunting, and Mildred Berlin, brothers-in-law, Donald Wyatt, Floyd Glover, Kenneth Bunting, and Donald Berlin.

Memorials can be made to Hospice of Southeastern Illinois or Family Service Center in Springfield, IL (www.service2families.com).

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Waggoner Cemetery in Chauncey, IL.