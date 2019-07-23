James E. Erickson, 67, of Odell, passed away at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pontiac with Pastor Wayne Shelksohn officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Rowe Cemetery in Rowe.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac.

Jim was born Feb. 22, 1952, in Pontiac, to Art and Rita (Pellouchoud) Erickson. He married Sandra Thorson on June 17, 1973, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rowe. She survives in Odell.

He is also survived by his children, Christopher (Andrea Reichardt) Erickson of Odell, David Erickson of Normal, and Matthew (Ashleigh) Erickson of Normal; brothers and sisters, Gerald (Rose Mary) Erickson of Pontiac, Benjamin (LeeAnn) Erickson of Pontiac, Diane (Jim) Schott of Odell, Linda (Maynard) Erickson of Sarasota, Fla., Mary Jo (Terry) Norgaard of Emington, Michael (Kathy) Erickson of Pontiac, and Dan (Lori) Erickson of Pontiac; and grandchildren, Austin James, Colton Timm, Allie Kay, Emma, and Max.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, John Erickson; and one sister, Judy Roberts.

Jim was a graduate of Odell Community High School, Class of 1971. He served in the U.S. Army in the 79th Engineers. He owned and operated Jim’s Electric Motors in Odell.

A member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pontiac, Jim was an EMT with Duffy Ambulance Service for 10 years and volunteered with the Odell Fire Department. He was a member of the Odell American Legion and the Central States Threshermen’s, where he served on the board of directors for many years.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 210 N. Deerfield Rd., Pontiac, IL 61764 and Central States Threshermen’s Reunion, 14975 E 2200 North Rd., Pontiac, IL 61764.

