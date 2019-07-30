Ronald L. Vaughn, 85 of Macomb, Illinois, formerly from Oklahoma, passed away at 3:37 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Lamoine Assisted Living & Memory Care surrounded by family and friends. He was born June 14, 1934, the son of Asa and Ethel (Tidwell) Vaughn in Mangum, Oklahoma. He was one of seven children. He attended Mangum High School graduating in 1952. To his high school friends he was known as “Rabbit”.

In 1954 he was united in marriage with JoDell McAdams in Oklahoma, they later divorced. He married Jean F. Scheetz Hoffman on July 5, 1985. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, Michael A. (Cheryl) Vaughn of Albuquerque, NM; two daughters, Cynthia (Christopher) Vaughn Smith of Bulverde, Tex., and Amanda Vaughn of Las Cruces, NM; three step-sons, Jeffrey L. (Tressa) Hoffman of Springfield, Ill., Bryan A. (Gay) Hoffman of Hamilton, Ill., Rodney L. Hoffman of Elvaston, Ill.; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one step-great granddaughter, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, five brothers, one sister and one step-grandson.

Ronald came to Macomb in 1968 where he retired as a Professor of Management Information Systems at Western Illinois University in 1993. He had written numerous articles on computer viruses and other business and vocational areas. He was a member of the Data Processing Management Association, Computer Security Association, Delta Pi Epsilon and other professional education associations. Before coming to Macomb he previously taught at Northern Arizona University, the University of Oklahoma and Will Rogers High School in Tulsa. He received his bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 1959 and his master’s and doctor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma in l966. He also had a Real Estate license and was a Certified Public Accountant.

He joined the U.S. Air Force where he served from l952-1956 during the Korean War. He went on the Great River Honor Flight in September 2013.

Ronald loved going to Lake Hudson in Oklahoma where he camped and fished with his best friends, the Chaneys. He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, loved the game of tennis, but most of all, his favorite was watching the Oklahoma Sooners Football games. He was a member of the Prairieland Barbershop Chorus for several years and he loved playing his ukulele with Ukulele Macomb. In retirement, he and Jean wintered in Arizona and Florida.

He was active in the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, of Macomb where he served as chairman of the church board, taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, was a soloist and served on many committees. The family would like to thank the MDH Hospice team, the nurses, CNAs and health aides at Lamoine for the love and care they offered to Ron.

Cremation Rites have been accorded. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday August 2, 2019, at the First Christian Church DOC in Macomb with Josh Jackson, Senior Minister Intern, officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the Service at the Church. Graveside services will be held in Mangum, Oklahoma, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church Building Fund or to the Dementia Society of America. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com