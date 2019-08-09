Barbara J. McCarthy, 94, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Graham Hospital in Canton.

She was born on July 21, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan, to Cecil and Gladys (Simmons) Jackson.

Barbara married Charles A. McCarthy Jr. on Oct. 29, 1949 in Urbana. He preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 2011.

She is survived by two children, Charles (Debra) McCarthy and Kathleen McCarthy, both of Canton; and two grandchildren, Megan (John) Goss and Michael (Brittany) McCarthy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Bernard Jackson; and one sister, Marilyn Carr Weber.

Barbara and her husband owned and operated Fulton County Abstract Company. She enjoyed reading, dancing, listening to music, football, gardening and birds - but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at The American Grille in Canton from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Food Pantry.

