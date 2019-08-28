Priscilla Hanson Middleton, 72, of Sarasota, FL, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:30pm - 7:30pm, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, Sunset Pavillion at Siesta Key Beach; Sarasota, Florida. Priscilla was born in Moline, IL, October 23, 1946 , the daughter of J.M. “Pete” and Eleanor (Dailey) Hanson. She attended high school in Geneseo, IL, and graduated from Western Illinois University. As a Florida resident for the past 40 years, Priscilla worked as a substance abuse counselor, as well as a teacher. She recently returned from Mexico where she volunteered her time living and teaching English to young children. Priscilla was known for her big heart, compassionate spirit, and fun-loving presence. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Peter Wyatt Middleton of San Francisco, CA, her long-time companion Michael Walling of Sarasota, FL, along with many close nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends who were her “family,” as well. She was preceded in death by her loving family: Her parents; brother Judge Jay M. Hanson, and sister Kathleen M. Hanson.