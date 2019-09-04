1943-2019



Norma (Winchester) Greenwood, age 75, of Noble, passed away at 3:54 AM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at her residence in Noble.

Funeral service was held at 1 PM on Monday, September 2, 2019 in the chapel of Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time in the chapel of Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Burial will be in the Noble Prairie Cemetery in Noble. Mr. Bob Totten will be officiating.

Norma was born on November 30, 1943 in Princeton, IL, the daughter of Steve and Evelyn (Crenshaw) Winchester. She later married Otis Greenwood Jr. on September 30, 1982 in Marion County, IL. He survives.

She was a housekeeper for many years. She attended Cornerstone Community Church in Noble. She enjoyed her dogs and spending time with her family. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

Norma is survived by her husband Otis Greenwood Jr. of Noble; daughter Lisa Meeks (Carl) of Indiana; 3 brothers David Winchester of Iuka, Joseph Winchester of Nauvoo, IL and Danny Winchester of Nauvoo, IL; 2 granddaughters Breena Witt and Michelle Witt; 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Steve and Evelyn Winchester; son Alan Witt and daughter Teresa Two.

Memorials can be sent to Cornerstone Community Church in memory of Norma (Winchester) Greenwood.

Family and friends can sign Norma’s online guestbook at www.thrasherfamilyfh.com