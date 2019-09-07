Robert D. Wheeler, 93, of Des Plaines, formerly of Canton, passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2019.

DES PLAINES — Robert D. Wheeler, 93, of Des Plaines, formerly of Canton, passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2019. He was the son of Stuart and Hazel Wheeler, beloved husband of the late Millicent (Preece) Wheeler, loving father of the late Thomas Wheeler and dear brother of the late Kathleen Hagbom.

Robert (‘Bob’) graduated from Canton High School in 1943 and attended the University of Illinois. After serving in the US Army Air Corps during World War II, he attended Valparaiso Technical Institute and Lake Forest College. Bob worked for Motorola, Inc. for 26 years in Franklin Park and later for Matsushita, LTD for 17 years, retiring as General Manager of Technical Administration Services in Secaucus, New Jersey. He took great pride in knowing he had contributed to the development of the modern television and its distribution.

Bob’s favorite hobby was ham radio, in which he developed considerable expertise and following. He also enjoyed keeping up with new developments in computer technology, watching Chicago sports teams — the White Sox, Bulls, and Bears, and mall walking with his high school sweetheart and cherished wife of 72 years, Millicent. One of the highlights of his later years was participating in an Honor Flight to Washington, DC, in recognition of his service in World War II.

Bob was loved and admired by surviving niece Jane (Michael) MaRous; nephews, Timothy (Andrea) Fisher, Gregory (Gail) Hagbom and Mark (Sally) Hagbom; and several grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews.

A memorial service and Interment of Ashes will be held Sept. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Canton.

