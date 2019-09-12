Jon Culton was born in Canton to Margret and Willis Culton.

CANTON — Jon Culton was born in Canton to Margret and Willis Culton. He had an interesting childhood being raised on the family farm. Among his many memories, he loved recalling being 3-years-old, wearing bib overalls and riding with his grandfather on a horse-drawn plow. He also loved to search for mushrooms in the forest with his grandmother, a skill that served him well in Oregon.

Jon graduated from the Canton High School in 1952. He attended the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign until he was drafted in 1956.

He served in the Army on the Savannah River Project then returned to the University of Illinois. He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Mathematics and a strong minor in Physics. Subsequently he received an MBA. He took a job in the University that made good use of his skills.

Jon’s title was Principal Research Engineer. It was always difficult to describe exactly what he did. He liked to say that he made electrons turn corners. The gist of it was that an academician conceptualized something and he made it a reality. When he retired, he had designed and managed what was, at the time, the cleanest clean room in the United States. He was a charter member of the American Vacuum Society and worked side by side with many Nobel Prize winners.

Jon married late in life to Carol Link. They moved to the Oregon Coast, lured by the magnificent environment and salubrious temperatures. It has been an enjoyable interlude for the both of them.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept., 15, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Graveside service and burial of ashes will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at Orendorff-Breeds Cemetery, where military honors will be conduct by the United States Army and Canton VFW Post #1984.

To leave online condolences please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com