CANTON — Maude L. Cieloha, 90 of Canton passed away at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at the Graham Hospital. She was born on March 30, 1929 in McDonough County to Edwin and Iva Mae (Purtle) White. They preceded her death along with one son, Brian Cieloha; one brother; and two sisters. Surviving are four grandchildren, Sara Bull, Brian Cieloha Jr, Brad Cieloha and Breanne Cieloha all of Canton; seven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Alva Gamble of Canton.

Maude was a R.N. working at various hospitals in Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, Georgia and Colorado, retiring in 1993. She was a member of Shield’s Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Canton.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at High Bridge Cemetery in Dunfermline. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

