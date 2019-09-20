Eugene H. Chapman Jr., 82, of Pontiac, formerly of Braidwood, passed away at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his home.

His service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with Pastor Rick Newell officiating. Burial with a graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Vernon Memorial Estates Cemetery in Lemont.

Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Eugene was born Jan. 4, 1937, in Chicago, to Eugene H. and Bertha Marie (Horner) Chapman Sr. He married Jeramy A. Dilley on April 20, 1957. She passed away Nov. 15, 2015, and he continued to cherish her memory until his death.

He is survived by his children, Donna (Kurt) Abels of Stonefort, Debbie (Steve) Meyers of Centralia, Peggy (Eddie) Scott of West Frankfort, Sheryl (Gary Martin) Chapman of Odell, Linda (Terry) Warren of Pontiac, Denise (Mark Wilson) Dzuiba of Pontiac, and Eugene H. Chapman III of New London, Wis.; 27 grandchildren; and 49 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeramy; one daughter, Marilyn Chapman; two brothers, William Chapman and George Chapman; and four sisters, Viola Breasley, Bertha Baron, Darlene Pala, and Louis Urban.

Eugene worked as an auto mechanic for Checker Cab in Joliet and as a caretaker for Goose Lake Recreation Club in Morris. He had a love for music, movies and collecting cars. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

