Martha Etta Pulliam, 84, formerly of Effingham passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Solaris Health Care in Pensacola, Florida.

Her life was celebrated with a private memorial by her children.

Martha was born January 22, 1935 in Brownstown, Illinois to Ernest C. Ward and Mildred E. (Swick) Ward. She married Willie B. Pulliam in 1956.

Martha is survived by daughters, Judith (Donald) Poe of Naples, Florida, Becky (Kevin) Parker of Newton, Illinois, Karen Pulliam of Bay Minnette, Alabama, Sandra Pulliam (friend Mark) of Pace, Florida, son David (Becky) Pulliam of DeWitt, Virginia, and 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughters, Rhonda Fowler and Kelly Pulliam.