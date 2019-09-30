Bernita M. Rigdon, 104, of Peoria, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Proctor Hospital in Peoria.

She was born June 11, 1915 in Canton to Thomas and Alta (Abshire) Flynn. She married Maurice A. Rigdon Oct. 1, 1949 in Peoria. He preceded her in death Sept. 5, 2004. Also preceding her in death were her parents, four brothers, and two sisters.

Bernita was a retired beautician who had worked for 37 years.

A funeral will be Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Fulton County, 22988 E. State Highway 9, Canton, IL 61520.

Condolences can be submitted to www.Davison-Fulton.com.