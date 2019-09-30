Theresa J. Davis, 70, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

CANTON – Theresa J. Davis, 70, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born on Nov. 28, 1948 in Peoria.

She married LeeRoy Davis on April 27, 1974 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 1994.

Surviving are her mother Johanna Cooper of Peoria; eight children, Johanna Blair of Peoria, Michael Blair of Canton, Cecelia Harper of North Carolina, Shannon Bulk of California, Rebecca Celia of Canton, LeeRoy Davis II of Morton, Robert Davis of Arizona and Michelle Welker of Arizona; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Theresa was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and friend.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. with a funeral service at 7 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a burial of ashes will take place at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton.

Memorials may be made to the family C/O TBK Bank.

