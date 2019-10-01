Orpha A. Culver, 97, of Hanna City, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

HANNA CITY — Orpha A. Culver, 97, of Hanna City, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Nov. 20, 1921 to Floyd M. and Wenona L. (Holzhauser) Knox on a farm near Maquon. She married Warren John Culver on Jan. 1, 1942, a few weeks after Pearl Harbor, at her parent’s home. He preceded her in death in 2000. Also preceding her were her parents; her sister, Opal Watkins; and granddaughter, Kerry Culver of Epswich, England.

Survivors include four sons, Gary (Sam) Culver of Fishers, Indiana, Dennis Culver of Canton, Bradley (Louise) Culver of Peoria, and Gregory (Kim) Culver of Farmington; and 15 grandchildren, Troy Culver, Trudy Stoner, Dione Anderson, Amy Sticha, Kevin Culver, Bailey Culver, Steven Culver, Renee Allen, Johnette “Kiddol” Johnson, Warren Culver, Joseph Culver, Wendy Altman, Jerry Culver, Kacey Bohanan, and Rachel Culver. Orpha has 32 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Orpha attended McGirr Grade School and graduated from Maquon High School in 1940, which was a class of seven boys and seven girls. She grew up on a farm and enjoyed helping her father plow fields with her favorite mules, Pete and Jerry.

During World War II, she lived in Galesburg and worked at Gale Products and Knox County Farm Bureau while Warren was serving in the Army-Air Corp. After he was discharged in November 1945, they farmed for 35 years. They also enjoyed gardening.

She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was known to be a hard worker, a great cook and known for her special birthday angel food cakes and homemade rolls. She was a member of TOPS 1305, a volunteer at Wildlife Prairie Park (since it opened in 1978) last working in 2013 after 35 years, and a member of the Trivoli Methodist Church. She touched many lives and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Davison Fulton Woolsey Wilton Funeral Home. The Rev. Bob DeBolt will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Swan Lake Memory Garden.

Memorials may be made to the Logan-Trivoli Fire Department or to the Trivoli Methodist Church.

You may create an online condolence at www.woolsey-wilton.com.